City of Mankato asks for feedback on emergency ordinance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - City of Mankato Spokesperson Edell Fiedler says city leaders want public input ahead of the special Mankato City Council hearing Monday, where they will vote on whether or not to require face coverings be worn in places of public accommodation.
“Feedback is due on either Sound Off Mankato by noon on Monday, July 6th. Otherwise, people who are interested in the public comment process, there is a form online to be part of that process,” says Fielder.
You can see the full ordinance and submit your feedback via Sound Off Mankato.
The deadline for input is noon Monday, and the hearing begins at 6:00 p.m.
