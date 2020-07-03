Local firework sales see boost ahead of Fourth of July

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s Fourth of July weekend, and with social distancing guidelines, celebrations might look a little different than in years past.
With several Fourth of July celebrations canceled this year amid the pandemic, customers at TNT Fireworks at Hilltop Mankato are opting to celebrate in new ways.
“Normally we would like go to a park or something to watch fireworks, but since of COVID-19, we’re doing our own fireworks at our house,” said customer Nevada Walsh.
Meanwhile, it’s been a busy year for TNT Fireworks, who are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year.
With a different Fourth of July, they say business hasn’t slowed down.
In fact, it’s been higher than average.
“Sales have actually been booming recently. Actually we’ve sold a lot more than we have in past recent years,” Tukiko Williams, a salesman at TNT Fireworks, said.
And with more people celebrating at home this year, it’s also important to remember to stay safe around the equipment itself.
“We’re going to make sure that people stay safe, making sure that there’s nobody around when we light them off,” customer Brendan Allen said.
