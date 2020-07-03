Minnesota health officials report 528 additional positive cases, 8 deaths tied of COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 423 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, ten of which were reported in Blue Earth County. The total accumulative number of cases is 37,624.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,236. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,150.
There are 32,347 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 3, there are 270 people hospitalized, 132 in ICU.
4,139 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 645,172.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 30,429 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
24,338 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
There has been one additional death tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 720.
321,958 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
