Prince statue completes memorial in town where Purple Rain was filmed

HENDERSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The small town of Henderson, in Sibley County boasts some big music history.
This is where Minnesota’s own rock n ‘roll legend Prince, filmed a scene from the movie Purple Rain.
In this area Prince drove his motorcycle along Minnesota River, where the famous jump into the river took place.
Today the film continues to bring fans to the area each year, some even taking a jump into the river themselves.
To honor Prince and add to the attraction, Henderson resident Joel King began the Prince Legacy Henderson project three years ago. That brought forth a memorial to town.
“The purpose is to keep Prince’s legacy alive. We started with a bench then it grew to a mural then it grew to a statue,” said King.
“I think it’s a true tribute to Prince especially with all the purple flowers and the statue is nice,” said Prince fan and memorial onlooker, Angela Wells.
Fans from across the world flock to the town, signing in at the memorial’s guestbook.
“I mean they come here from Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, even Vietnam,” said King.
The recently added statue marks the final piece to the project.
The entire memorial was made possible by donations from Prince fans.
“They donated 100 dollars each and raised for this whole area about 60 thousand dollars,” said King.
The artist behind the mural and design for the statue is Moises Suriel and the statue was built at Brodin Studios.
For Joel King, the tribute to Prince is personal.
“It’s a little close to my heart because of working with Prince. I worked with Prince on graffiti bridge I was the (A) camera operator and did three or four music videos with him. But I also started this project to give back to prince what he gave to me,” said King.
The statue and memorial can be viewed downtown Henderson.
