Toxic blue algae blooming on Lake Crystal

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Harmful blue algae is blooming on some parts of Lake Crystal near some docks and shorelines.
Blue algae are harmful to not only lake ecosystems and humans but also our four-legged friends who may be prone to jump in the water.
Water containing toxic algae blooms will often have the blue-green paint and appears as slime on water surfaces.
The algae are most likely to bloom during warm weather and in water bodies with high concentrates of nitrogen and phosphorus.
