Campers get festive with 4th of July campsite decorating contest

ANOKA, Minn. (KEYC) - Red, White and Blue colors canvas Lake Washington Regional Campground.
“The 4th has been wonderful, the campground is full,everyone is in such a good mood. It’s a special holiday of course for myself and my family because we have a number of veterans,” said camper Carol Bannick.
Campsites were seen draped in the holiday spirit, as part of the 4th of July campsite decorating contest.
“People have been out decorating, kids have been helping, it’s just fun to watch them all as a family,” said Lake Washington Regional Park and Campground Caretaker Sue Holicky.
Campers get to vote on the most festive site. The winner, receives a free week of camping.
“We thought, why not get in the spirit? You know we’ve had people come and stop by and talk to us, you know just because of the decorating. It’s a nice ice-breaker,” said Bannick.
Winners can redeem their free week of camping this year.
“Last year we had a couple win it from Hutchinson and they came back in August to enjoy their full week and they loved it,” said Holicky.
The decorating contest bringing families holiday cheer as many public 4th of July celebrations this year are cancelled.
“Its just made it special that it is a holiday weekend and many people had to for go other big plans so even something as small as decorating your camper made it feel special for the 4th,” said Bannick.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.