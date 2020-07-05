Fairmont is a hub for water skiing

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - Summertime is all about sunshine, good company and if you’re lucky enough the lake life.
The community of Fairmont knows all about lake culture as they have 5 in their town.
Hall, Budd, Sisseton and George are all connected through channels and Amber is the only one not attached.
Fairmont is home to a lot of watersports, one of the main ones being water skiing. There are loads of professional, intermediate and novice water skiers. There is a water skiing club that welcomes anyone who has a passion for being on top of the water.
The members of the water skiing club have been doing this hobby for as long as they can remember.
“You know my dad grew up skiing in a little town outside of Fairmont and got us skiing when we were real little so probably started skiing when I was, I don’t know probably seven or eight years old. Fell in love with it and kind of been skiing ever since, Water Skier, Paul Carlson said.
It’s a tradition to meet at the crack of dawn on the 4th of July and water ski, but most of them are slalom ski. Slalom is getting up and cutting through the water with one ski.
The 4th of July is very special to this group of avid water skiers
“I love it exponentially. Too much, it’s the best, it’s the best holiday,” Water Skier, Ryan Johnson said.
This annual event has not only been for the parents but the kids have gotten in on the fun as well.
“A fun group, probably 30 years we’ve been doing this on and off. We look forward to it every year,” Carlson said.
One thing is for certain this is a tradition that will be passed down from generation to generation.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.