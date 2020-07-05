Tips for treating a sunburn

(KEYC) - Sometimes those hot summer days can end in a not so fun way.
With Sunburn, red, painful skin that feels hot when you touch it. Sunburn usually appears within a few hours after too much exposure to ultraviolet light from sunshine burns the skin.
Mayoclinic.org offers tips to treat sunburn.
- Apply a moisturizer, lotion or gel: An aloe vera lotion or gel, or a calamine lotion may be soothing.
- Drink water to prevent dehydration.
- Cool the skin: Apply to the affected skin a clean towel dampened with cool water, Or take a cool bath/shower.
- Take a pain reliever. If needed, an over-the-counter pain reliever such as ibuprofen for example may help control the pain swelling of a sunburn. Especially taken soon after sun exposure.
- Leave small blisters alone. It is recommended to not break blisters if they are smaller than your little fingernail. If a blister does break you should clean it with mild soap and water. Then use an antibiotic ointment on the wound and cover with a nonstick bandage. If you develop a rash at the site, stop using the ointment and see a doctor,
- Treat peeling skin gently. Within a few days, the affected area may begin to peel. This is your body’s way of getting rid of the top layer of damaged skin. While peeling always continue to moisturize.
Finally, protect your sunburn from further sun exposure. Stay out of the sun, or protect yourself from sunlight when you do go outside. And remember to always apply sunscreen to prevent future burns.
Health officials recommend using a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.
