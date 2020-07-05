Waterville celebrates milestone with drive by parade

WATERVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Birthdays are a special time for family and friends to celebrate their loved ones, especially when the birthday is a milestone.
Dorothy, a Traditions of Waterville resident, turned 100 years old today and the town found a unique way of celebrating her.
Stephanie Kaupa, the activities director of the facility, organized a car parade where locals could drive by and show their love for Dorothy in a safe and organized manner.
After the parade, her family gathered in the parking lot to sing happy birthday.
Kuapa was pleased with the outcome of the event and how everyone abided by the safety restrictions.
“I think it just went great, I think it didn’t hinder anything. She was really happy, the family was really happy. As long as they all stayed six feet apart, everyone seemed good,” Activities Director at Traditions of Waterville ,Stephanie Kaupa said.
Dorothy's grandchildren were over the moon to finally see their grandmother.
“We are absolutely thrilled, we just love her to death and it was so hard to not be able to have the big party for her that we were planning. To be able to do this parade was a thrill,” granddaughter, Denise Schroeder said.
The family haven't seen each other since the pandemic started, so they were excited to get the opportunity for their youngest and oldest to celebrate a her centennial birthday.
“She’s got great great grandchildren, to see them here too which are our grandchildren. Just makes us thrilled,” granddaughter, Deb Hol said.
