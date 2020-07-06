Baseball organization for athletes with autism and special needs hopes to expand to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Alternative Baseball Organization, a league that strives to break barriers for teens and adults with autism and special needs, is making efforts to expand to smaller communities.
"I was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the age of 4 where I had speech issues, sensory issues, anxiety issues... as I got older I still faced a lot of social stigma of what those with autism can and cannot accomplish and often discluded me from having the same traditional opportunities to play traditional baseball as everyone else growing up," commissioner/director of the Alternative Baseball Organization Taylor Duncan said.
In 2016, Duncan of Dallas, Georgia, had the idea of Alternative Baseball.
The organization give teens 15+ with autism and other disabilities an authentic baseball experience to gain social and physical skills on and off the diamond.
"Every person deserves the opportunity to play traditional baseball free of judgement. They deserve to have the opportunity to have their boundaries pushed to the extent where they realize they're capable of so much more then even themselves can realize," Duncan said.
Now, Duncan and the ABO are looking to expand to smaller communities like Mankato.
"Greater Atlanta, Jersey City, Tacoma, Chattanooga, Phoenix... that is not enough. There are many more of those adults with developmental disabilities who want this opportunity to show what they can do. So, we need to roll it out in as many communities as we possibly can and we can with the help and support of the community," Duncan said.
