Community members encouraged to preregister for free COVID-19 testing in St. James

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of St. James, Watonwan County and the State of Minnesota are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing at St. James High School Wednesday, July 8.
Anyone who would like to be tested, even if they may not be showing symptoms of COVID-19 or other illnesses, are welcome to attend. Moreover, no insurance or identification is required to be tested.
Testing will be completed between 12 and 7 p.m.
Anyone interested in being tested is highly encouraged to preregister for a time slot.
The tests are being offered in an attempt to respond to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Watonwan County. The Minnesota Department of Health, along with the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Tracking Project, report 149 new cases between June 1 and July 5.
