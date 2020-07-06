Community members encouraged to preregister for free COVID-19 testing in St. James

Community members encouraged to preregister for free COVID-19 testing in St. James
The City of St. James, Watonwan County and the State of Minnesota are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing at St. James High School Wednesday, July 8. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Jake Rinehart | July 6, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 9:19 PM

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of St. James, Watonwan County and the State of Minnesota are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing at St. James High School Wednesday, July 8.

Anyone who would like to be tested, even if they may not be showing symptoms of COVID-19 or other illnesses, are welcome to attend. Moreover, no insurance or identification is required to be tested.

Testing will be completed between 12 and 7 p.m.

Anyone interested in being tested is highly encouraged to preregister for a time slot.

[ CLICK HERE to register for a time slot ]

The tests are being offered in an attempt to respond to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Watonwan County. The Minnesota Department of Health, along with the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 Tracking Project, report 149 new cases between June 1 and July 5.

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.