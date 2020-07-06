The Docket: Mankato City Council to discuss mask mandate

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato City Council is holding a public hearing Monday night to give residents the chance to share their thoughts on mandating face coverings indoors.
The ordinance itself would require anybody over the age of two and who is able to wear a face covering to do so when they are in what is described as a place of public accommodation.
That is broken down into places like retail stores, government buildings, grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies and more.
There are exceptions.
People would be able to remove face coverings while eating or drinking if they are at a table with at least six feet between others.
Indoor athletic facilities are also included on that list if people are participating in sports and other athletic activities like training.
People not participating in athletic activities are encouraged to wear face coverings.
People could also remove their face coverings when they are sitting in their assigned seat at a movie theater or other indoor entertainment venue.
A cloth face covering is also clearly defined in the ordinance as a covering that fully covers a person’s nose and mouth but is not a medical-grade mask such as an N95.
This is to keep them available for health care workers.
The meeting starts at 6:00 P.M.
For the full ordinance and for more on the virtual meeting, visit the city’s website.
