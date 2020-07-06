Explore River Valley Waterfalls from home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Looking to learn more about the waterfalls southern Minnesota has to offer? There’s a way for you to do just that, all while beating the heat.
Living Earth Center and Naturalist Scott Kudelka with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are teaming up to host an online class titled: Waterfalls of the Minnesota River Valley. The one hour course explores some of the region’s most famous waterfalls, along with those that are off the beaten path, and organizers say it’s perfect for those still a little unsure about leaving the house during the pandemic.
“We figured that this would be a really good way that if we couldn’t bring people to the waterfalls we could bring the waterfalls to them. and It’s a unique opportunity because for the first time some of the programs we’re doing we’re getting people from out of state we’re getting people from out of Mankato so there’s actually a silver lining with the aspect of having online options for people,” says Laura Peterson, Executive Director of Living Earth Center.
There is still time to register for the Zoom course, which will be taught tomorrow night from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cost is $7. For registration information, visit
