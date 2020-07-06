Historic houses recognized in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The City of North Mankato is recognizing its historic buildings and houses, through its Historic Recognition Program and Implementation Plan.
The plan began last year as the city celebrated its 120th anniversary, adding plaques to historic locations that helped contribute to the community’s development. Continuing the plan, recently five plaques were installed in front of historic homes, providing residents with information to learn more about North Mankato’s history.
“They chose some homes that some influential people that started North Mankato lived in and also the architectural designs that were really nice. There’s three on Wheeler Ave, one on Sherman Street and one on Cornelia,” said North Mankato’s Water and Parks Superintendent, Duane Rader.
Exact locations include:
- 332 Wheeler Avenue
- 348 Wheeler Avenue
- 442 Wheeler Avenue
- 412 Sherman Avenue
- 503 Cornelia Avenue
In addition the plaques are a part of the city’s history walking tour. Maps are available at North Mankato’s library and city hall, containing information about the significance of each location. An audio option will also be made available.
For more information on historic locations and the Historic Recognition Program and Implementation plan visit North Mankato’s city website here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.