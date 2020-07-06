Judge orders Dakota Access Pipeline to shut down for environmental review

A section of the 11.5-foot-tall mile-marker post created by activists at the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline protest goes on display in the exhibition "Nation to Nation: Treaties Between the United States and American Indian Nations" at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. Treaty rights are at the heart of the protests against the pipeline. (Source: Paul Morigi/AP Images for the National Museum of the American Indian)
By KEYC News Now Online Staff | July 6, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT - Updated July 6 at 11:54 AM

(KEYC) - A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done.

The pipeline has been carrying oil for three years. However, a U.S. District Judge said in April that it remains “highly controversial” under federal environmental law and a more extensive review was necessary than the environmental assessment that was done.

On Monday, the judge wrote that even though the disruption will be significant, he had concluded the pipeline must be shut down. The Standing Rock tribe pressed litigation against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota.

