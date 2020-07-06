Mankato City Council votes to adopt mask ordinance; goes into effect Friday

”The criminalization of an illness and transmission has only ever had devastating effects on those most vulnerable to the law such as black people, immigrants and queer and transgender folks. So establishing a fine of not wearing a mask will most definitely disproportionately affect those that are poor. I do hope that you guys reconsider this ordinance and as opposed to criminalizing the mask mandate, we should make masks free, widely available and encourage public spaces to give them out to people who do not have access to it,” Anisa Omar commented.