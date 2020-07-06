Minnesota driver’s manual updates text for legal gun owners; four years since Philando Castile’s death

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota public safety officials are updating the state’s driver’s manual to give motorists who are legally carrying guns some guidance on what to do if stopped by police.
The change is being announced today; four years after Philando Castile was fatally shot after telling an officer he had a gun. Authorities learned after the shooting that Castile had a permit to carry the firearm legally. The change was sought by Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, and is one of 28 recommendations made by a working group on deadly encounters with police.
The update is being announced by the Department of Public Safety at 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.
