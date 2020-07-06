Nine additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Blue Earth County

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 434 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, nine of which were reported in Blue Earth County. The total accumulative number of cases is 38,569.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,474. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,150.
There are 33,907 people who are no longer isolated.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, there are 258 people hospitalized, 125 in ICU.
4,219 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 679,693.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 31,654 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
25,017 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
No new deaths tied to COVID-19 have been reported, and the total remains at 722.
335,715 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
