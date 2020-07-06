Officials warn of risks when disposing of used fireworks after garage fire in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A garage fire on July 4th in Mankato has officials warning residents about how to safely dispose of used fireworks.
The fire started in a garage on the 2200 block of Fair Street. Home owners first discovered the fire shortly after placing expended fireworks in the trash and tried to put out the fire with a hose until firefighters arrived on the scene.
“First, the only way to really ensure that they are out and cool is to soak them in a bucket of water. Another alternative option is to just let them sit outside overnight, or even for a couple of days, to make sure that the embers that are present have cooled themselves off,” says Jeff Bengtson, Associate Director of Mankato Public Safety.
Damage to the garage and front of a vehicle totaled between $8,000 and $9,000.
