Sen. Scott Jensen being investigated by state board after COVID-19 comments

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - State Sen. Scott Jensen says he’s being investigated by the Minnesota State Board of Medical Practice for some public comments he made as a doctor about the coronavirus.
The Chaska Republican criticized the Minnesota Department of Health for following federal guidelines on when doctors should characterize deaths as due to COVID-19. Jensen says he was fearful the death toll might be inflated in each state’s allocation of federal funds depended on the number of coronavirus deaths. He’s also been accused of spreading radical information about the flu and COVID-19.
“I saw the threats on social media, I’ve seen them for the last two or three months. I’ve seen them come from physicians. I’ve seen them come from people from all walks of life. They didn’t agree with me. They didn’t like it that I was trying to provide some context for the flu, for COVID-19. We’ve had some 35-40,000 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota so far. According to the Department of Health people that might translate to ten times that many and if it does that’s 350,000 cases but in 2018 we have more than half a million Minnesotans with the flu,” says Jensen.
Jensen says he doesn’t know who filed a complaint with the board but says he will cooperate fully with the investigation.
