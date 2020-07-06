Trump campaign responds to criticism following the President’s Mount Rushmore remarks

“South Dakotans — and voters across the country — don’t need a president obsessed with his own photo ops, especially in the middle of a crisis. They need coronavirus tests, they need personal protective equipment, and they need a president who’s willing and able to lead us. But instead of living up to the most basic responsibilities of his office this Independence Day, Donald Trump is still downplaying the virus, calling for a slowdown of testing, bucking social distancing guidelines, and showing Americans why we can’t afford four more years of him in the White House.”