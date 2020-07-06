USDA predicts big jump in corn, soybean acreage for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A report recently released by U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts a big jump in corn and soybean acreage for Minnesota this year.
The USDA reports corn acreage is expected to increase in 24 of the 48 reporting sates, including Minnesota, which is projected to have 8.1 million acres of corn in 2020, an increase of 300,000 acres from last year.
As for soybeans, 2020 acreage is expected to increase or remain steady in 24 of the 29 major soybean-producing states. Minnesota is expected to have 7.4 million soybean acres in 2020, an increase of 550,000 acres from 2019.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.