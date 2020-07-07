Arik Matson continuing to recover six months after shooting incident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Six months after his life changed forever, Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson continues to make major strides along his road to recovery.
Matson has undergone two surgeries since being shot in the head on Jan. 6 while responding to an incident. After three different hospital stays, he’s now at his fourth facility in Omaha Nebraska, where he will continue to stay for months.
According to his Caring Bridge page, Matson is able to walk on his own for short distances. His memory is also all there and he is able to write letters back and forth with his daughters weekly.
Matson continues to be grateful for all the letters, care packages, phone calls, text messages, and encouragement he has been receiving as he continues on his long road to recovery.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.