Community mural project underway at Bellissimo Paint and Coatings in Old Town Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bellissimo Paint and Coatings in Mankato has once again started up its community mural project and invites the community to bring some color to Old Town business district.
Artwork, murals and other installations are a common attraction in downtown Mankato and Old Town, and this is no different at Bellissimo Paintings and Coatings.
The mural is growing fast, but there's still a lot of work to do.
Despite a few curveballs and delays over the last several months, community members are determined to see the project through.
“This is the second time we’ve actually done it,” said co-owner Jennifer Ek. “We did it two years ago, and this year we were planning on doing another community event over the weekend, and we were going to do it early this spring. But then COVID happened, so now we’ve switched gears. It kind of took us all summer to get here, but now we’re doing appointment-based painting with community members.”
The plan is to complement another work of art in Old Town that recently was completed.
“We switched gears a little bit,” Ek said. “So our mandalas have morphed into dream catchers which kind of go along with the history of this area and this town, the silo murals and things like that.”
At the heart of the project is the community and the collective spirit to work together - which can be seen in a lot of the business' effort to spice up buildings around town.
“We like to have people be a part of the art that we putting out into the community and we like to have people feel like they are a part of what we are trying to do as well,” Ek said.
Community members can sign-up for a time slot on Bellissimo’s Facebook page by dropping a quick message.
