Coping with depression and anxiety as pandemic continues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, anxiety and depression rates continue to grow, as public health actions such as social distancing, can make people feel isolated and lonely.
Symptoms of depression can include feeling hopeless, inability to get out of bed, suicidal thoughts, weight gain, or weight loss. Anxiety symptoms include increased fear, panic attacks, inability to sleep or focus, and rapid heartbeat. Local psychologist Dawn Ulrich-Spitzer weighs in with coping advice.
“Connecting with a therapist, that’s an option. Making sure you’re spending some time out in nature. Doing activity in some sort of way. Connecting on phone or ZOOM, trying to do as much as you can do in regards to connecting in the limited ways that we can,” says Ulrich-Spitzer.
If you or someone you know is in need of immediate help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or Text the Crisis Text Line at the numbers on the screen for free, confidential support.
