Gov. Walz announces plan to support child care providers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz announces a plan to distribute $56.6 million in CARES Act funding for child care providers.
Walz says the money will come from the established COVID-19 relief fund. It will go to roughly 6,000 home care providers and about 1,100 center care providers.
“The biggest thing when it comes to child care is the partnership that was developed between the state and the private child care providers. Listening to them, asking them what we needed to do - asking them where their challenges were, and then this program was crafted by their desire,” says Walz.
Walz says he hopes by July 15 state leaders will have updated guidance on best practices for returning to the classroom in the fall.
