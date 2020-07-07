Local business manufactures its 6,000th face mask

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local woman and her business has hit a milestone in making 6,000 homemade facemasks Tuesday after adapting her business.
Long Dog Apparel, operating outside of Mankato, traditionally manufactures screen-printed, animal-themed t-shirts for pet stores throughout the United States.
After the demand for facemasks rose, Tanya Brossard decided to convert her living space into a mask production center which ships masks to every state including Puerto Rico.
She attributes the milestone to hard work and dedication.
“We average between about 100 or 150 a day,” Brossard said. “A lot of it depends on what comes in for orders. If we only have orders for 25, sometimes we’ll take an afternoon off, but usually, we’re sewing from about 8 a.m. until 6 or 7 p.m.”
That business can be found at www.longdogapparel.com, and they’ll be stopping at local farmers markets throughout the summer.
