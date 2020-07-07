Lois Riess pleads not guilty to husband’s slaying

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — Lois Riess pleaded not guilty to murdering her husband in 2018 in her first court appearance in Minnesota on Tuesday.
Riess is formally charged with first and second-degree murder in the killing of her husband David in their Blooming Prairie home in 2018 and forging $11,000 in checks from his business account before fleeing Minnesota and leading authorities on a cross-country manhunt.
The 58-year-old Riess, who was dubbed the ‘fugitive grandma’ in the national media while evading authorities, agreed Tuesday to be held in jail without bail until a pretrial hearing can be set.
The Dodge Center native was recently extradited to her home state from Florida where she was serving a life sentence in prison after pleading guilty to the first-degree murder of Pamela Hutchinson.
Prosecutors in St. Petersburg, Florida, believe Hutchinson was targeted by Riess because the two shared similar features. Authorities in Florida added that Riess also wanted to assume Hutchinson’s identity.
Sheriff Scott Rose of Minnesota’s Dodge County wrote on the sheriff department’s Facebook page in December 2019 that he had formally begun the extradition process to bring Riess back to Minnesota.
Riess was officially returned to Minnesota on Friday when she was booked into the Steele County Detention Center.
The Star Tribune reports her court appearance Tuesday ended without a date being set for a pretrial hearing.
