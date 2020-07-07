Mankato Area Public Schools address racist video posted by student to social media

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - : Mankato Area Public Schools is addressing the racist video posted to social media by a student.
The video under investigation includes a student yelling racial slurs and making a joke about slavery.
The district said in a statement Monday July 6, that racist language and behavior is not tolerated, and that a thorough investigation is underway. Based on the results, Mankato West principal Sherri Blasing says disciplinary action will be taken.
“The videos out there anyone that sees them we know that they were horrible. But we are committed to addressing racism in our schools. Racial equity is always one of our priorities and with everything happening in our communities there’s even a greater sense of urgency with this,”said Mankato West High School principal Sherri Blasing.
The district did not say anything further about the nature of the video of whom it was from.
