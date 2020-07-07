2 men who assaulted state trooper in 2018 sentenced to 7 years in prison

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) — More than a year and a half after the life of a Minnesota State Trooper was permanently changed - the two men responsible are sentenced.
In December 2018, Montrell Smith and Anthony Enriquez fled a traffic stop while trooper Doug Rauenhorst was partially in the vehicle.
Rauenhorst sustained serious injuries after being forced out of the vehicle that was traveling at highway speeds.
County officials say he laid unconscious in the median of the road until other authorities arrived. It wasn’t until later that night that the men were apprehended at a bar in Albert Lea.
In January, Smith and Enriquez both admitted to assaulting the trooper and being in possession of marijuana.
Smith was sentenced to 84 months in prison, while Enriquez was sentenced to 86 months.
As for Rauenhorst, he says the assault was life-altering and he will have to deal with memory loss and other repercussions for the rest of his life.
Faribault County Attorney Kathryn Karjala thanked the numerous agencies on Tuesday that assisted in the pursuit, apprehension and investigation.
