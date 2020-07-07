Minnesota health officials report new low of ICU hospitalizations due to COVID-19; 569 additional cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The state of Minnesota is reporting its lowest number of ICU hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in more than two months.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, there are 267 people hospitalized, 121 in ICU. 4,252 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
There are now 34,377 people who have recovered are no longer isolated.
The Minnesota Department of Health reports 569 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases is 39,133. Adults in their 20′s make up a majority of Minnesota’s cases.
There have been three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,477. None of the new deaths were linked to a long term care facility.
Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,157.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 685,247.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 31,979 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
25,497 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
Officials report three additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the total to 725.
339,059 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
