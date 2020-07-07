Minnesota National Guard releases results of sexual assault prevention report

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota National Guard releasing results of its sexual assault prevention report.
It found In the six-year period between 2014 and 2019, the Minnesota National Guard received 112 reports of sexual assault. Just over half of those cases were classified as unrestricted, which is a reporting option that triggers an investigation.
In 44 of the 61 unrestricted cases, both the victim and the perpetrator were members of the military. 44 cases were referred to local law enforcement. 9 resulted in charges, with four cases currently still open.
Leaders of the National Guard say these results show that there is much more work to be done to prevent these acts in the future.
