MoonDogs game postponed as Rochester player tests positive for COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato MoonDogs were scheduled to host the Rochester Honkers at Franklin Rogers Stadium Tuesday evening, but the game has since been postponed following news that a Honkers player tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement on the Honkers’ website says the player is “asymptomatic, feels healthy and is currently in isolation.”
After consulting with medical professionals in Rochester, the Honkers have also decided to suspend its season for seven days, saying they have set a goal of returning to play on July 14, but will not do so until “it is absolutely and undeniably safe to do so.”
The game between the two Northwoods League clubs will be played at a later date, but it is still unclear when that may be.
Ticket purchases for Tuesday’s game will be honored at a later date that is yet to be determined, according to a statement on the MoonDogs’ website.
The MoonDogs will travel to St. Cloud Wednesday to play the St. Cloud Rox at 7:05 p.m.
