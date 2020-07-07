Pandemic prompts change in business model for Design and Wine

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The pandemic prompting some unforeseen changes for one local business.
Design and Wine announcing it is closing its studio space in Lower North Mankato. Owner Laura Doyen says due to COVID-19, they aren’t able to justify paying rent and utilities on a space that is getting little traffic. But the business itself isn’t closing for good. When the pandemic started, Design and Wine started offering online DIY party kits, and they plan to continue expanding on that and more in the future.
“I’m actually really excited I think we can hit a bigger group of people now we can literally do parties across state lines. You’ve got the lower 48 that now I can play with,” says Doyen.
Doyen says she also plans to partner with Terrace View and Minneopa Golf Clubs for events there. You can stay up to date with Design and Wine by following their Facebook page.
