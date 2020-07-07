Tracking COVID-19 funding: what St. Peter businesses got from the city

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s no doubt been a difficult year for many impacted by the pandemic, and many businesses have felt the financial impact.
Steven and Anita Hultengren were among the dozens of business owners to receive a COVID-19 microloan from the city of St. Peter.
The city awarded 50 businesses loans of up to $10,000 and awarded over $441,000 in total.
Steven first started It’s About Time Clock Repair in Eagle Lake before moving the family business to St. Peter in 2012.
“I’ve been doing this for 44 years, repairing clocks and watches,” he said.
He and Anita have been involved in the community ever since.
“We’ve been self-employed for probably most our whole entire life. I have a house cleaning business, so I feel like we need to have two incomes, but I enjoy being over here when I can. It reminds me of my uncle who had a store years ago,” Anita said.
At the beginning of this year, the business was running like clockwork, but then things started to change.
“And the next thing we knew, some businesses were considered non-essential, and ours was one of them. And we started seeing almost like an instant shutdown of everything from all our customers everywhere, and so there was no business coming in. It was like totally shut down,” Steven said.
He said he started out with hope.
“Because it gave me an opportunity to work on some of the backlog of clocks that needed to be repaired, but when I saw it started dragging out, I thought oh, this isn’t good at all,” he said.
He described the scene like a ghost town.
“I had never seen the street so empty before or the sidewalk so empty before. It was like, what happened? It was eerie, it was a scary, scary thing,” he said.
Steven had to shut down the shop around the middle of March.
“It was from that time all the way up to June 1st before we kind of began to reopen,” he said.
It didn’t go without a financial impact.
“I would say we saw about, oh my goodness, at least a 60 percent reduction in income. Easy,” he said.
But as a small business owner, he qualified for unemployment benefits.
“And those benefits coming through, they help pay the light bill. You know, everything’s fine,” he said.
Steven and Anita received just over $5,000 from the city for the shop.
But to Steven and Anita, who work to shop local themselves during this time, it’s more about helping their neighbors.
“I really see a camaraderie here, you know, with the small businesses,” Anita said.
