American Cancer Society updates recommendations for HPV vaccine

While the HPV vaccine is routinely recommended at age 11 or 12, it can be given as early as age nine. Now the American Cancer Society is encouraging health care providers to start offering the cancer-preventing vaccine sooner. Debbie Saslow, PhD is with the American Cancer Society. She says, "Kids can still get the shot at 11-12, but it is - it's easier and more effective to get it at 9-10. And by effective I mean at a population level. If you raise vaccination rates, which is what we're seeing in these early studies, then you raise everybody's protection against these cancers."