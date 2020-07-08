Appointment only class D knowledge tests begin Monday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Driver and Vehicle Services now offering class D knowledge tests at all of its 14 regional exam stations.
The tests are by appointment only beginning Monday, July 13. DPS says by eliminating the previous walk-in rule, people will no longer have to adjust their schedule to wait in long lines. Appointments can be booked online, with the scheduling tool available beginning this Friday. Commercial knowledge testing and the motorcycle knowledge test will continue to be offered on a first-come-first-served basis.
