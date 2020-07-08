Blue Earth County reports more than 500 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is now reporting more than 500 cases of COVID-19.
Five newly confirmed cases bring the county total to 510. Statewide, the Minnesota Department of Health reports 463 confirmed positive cases, raising the total cumulative cases to 39,589.
There are 34,902 people who are no longer isolated.
There have been eight additional deaths tied to COVID-19, putting the death toll now at 1,485. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 1,161.
As of 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, there are 265 people hospitalized, 122 in ICU.
4,272 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 692,970.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reports over 32,392 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
25,932 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
Seven additional deaths tied to COVID-19 have been reported, raising the total to 732.
345,243 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov
