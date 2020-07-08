Celebrating trade deal, U.S., Mexican presidents meet for first time

WASHINGTON (GRAY DC) — The presidents of the United States and Mexico meet in-person for the first time Wednesday, celebrating the start of a new deal.
President Donald Trump welcomed Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the White House Wednesday afternoon. The meeting comes just about a week after the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement took effect, updating NAFTA.
U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau said the deal promises a needed economic boost for North America. “Coronavirus has obviously thrown a wrench into the economies of both countries,” Landau said, “so, I think it’s particularly important now to create that investment friendly climate.”
The updated relationship is already a bit strained.
Landau warned that changes to Mexican energy policy and questions about whether the country will meet the deal’s minimum wage requirements could curb American investment there. And to the North, the U.S. is reportedly considering reviving a tax on Canadian aluminum.
But, Landau said he’s confident all three countries will uphold their obligations to each other.
Long-term, he said the deal promises to more North American jobs and less reliance on Chinese supply chains.
Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not attend today’s meeting.
