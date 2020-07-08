DNR asks public to report observed fish die-offs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking the public to report any fish-die offs on lakes and rivers.
Anyone who finds several or more dead fish in a lake or stream can help by reporting these fish die-offs, which happen occasionally and usually result from natural causes, according to the DNR.
A study released by the University of Minnesota estimated that nearly 500 fish die-offs happen each year in Minnesota.
With recent algae blooms on some local lakes may also be the culprit in some cases.
People should call the state duty officer at 651‐649‐5451 or 800‐422‐0798 to report fish die-offs.
