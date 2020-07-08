Gov. Walz to outline efforts to fight hunger in Minnesota

By Kelsey Barchenger | July 8, 2020 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated July 8 at 2:52 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz visiting the Department of Indian Work today to highlight state efforts to combat hunger in Minnesota as the pandemic continues.

Projections released just a few weeks ago by Second Harvest Heartland predicts that food assistance needs will peak in September to 735,000 residents who are “food insecure.” That’s 13% of the state’s population and 130,000 more people than after the Great Recession.

Gov. Walz plans to speak on the matter at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.

