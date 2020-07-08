Hog producers still facing backlog in the system

(KEYC) — Hog producers are still feeling the financial strain of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as a backlog of hogs caused by plant closures begins to ease.
With packers still trying to catch up, markets have been stagnantly low.
A hog report issued last month confirmed the large number of pigs backed up in the system, but packing plants on average are increasing capacity and hopes are the backlog will significantly lessen by September.
The Minnesota Pork Board is working with government officials to help producers with more financial aid.
“We are actively engaged with members of Congress and our senators to continue to push on having some support that would be in the next round of COVID aid we’re hopeful that can happen. The House has already passed their version,” Minnesota Pork Board CEO David Preisler said.
Producers hope that when the Senate comes back into session, they will get the bill moving along as well.
