Little House on the Prairie comes to Walnut Grove

The Wilder Pageant presents Laura's Prairie Summer beginning July 10. Guest interviews, scenes both new and old, and Laura's Prairie Challenge! Watch for free or make a donation through our web site For more information or to go to our Facebook page see the website at walnutgrove.org To donate go to pageanttickets.ecwid.com To get information on Laura's Prairie Challenge email us at LaursPrairieChallenge@gmail.com