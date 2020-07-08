Little House on the Prairie comes to Walnut Grove

WALNUT GROVE, Minn. (KEYC) — With Walnut Grove’s community theater postponing all activities until 2021, the group has come up with a virtual experience in hopes to keep the audience around.
Laura Ingalls Wilder is oftentimes correlated with older books, TV shows and South Dakota. What many don’t know is Wilder and her family lived in Walnut Grove.
In fact, that’s where the book ‘On the Banks of Plum Creek’ takes place.
The Walnut Grove Community Theater, starting July 10, will be doing a virtual Laura Ingalls Wilder play accompanied by interviews and educational programs led by various individuals that include actors and actresses from the TV show.
“Each day is different. Each thing we do we will have different people to interview, different scenes, live and recorded, and so each time will be like six separate shows,” explained Wilder Pageant President William Richard.
July 10: Dale Cockrell, founder of “The Pa’s Fiddle Project,” an educational program dedicated to recording music of the “Little House” books.
July 11: Sarah S. Uthoff, respected authority on Laura Ingalls Wilder. Her Trundlebed Tales website is a great source of Laura Ingalls Wilder information.
July 18: Wendy McClure, author of “The Wilder Life: My Adventures in the Lost World of Little House on the Prairie.”
July 17: William Anderson, author of the 2016 book “The Selected Letters of Laura Ingalls Wilder.” He has written extensively about Laura Ingalls Wilder and has authored or edited around 25 books and more than a hundred articles.
July 24: Barb Mayes Boustead, past president of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Legacy Research Association and climatologist and meteorologist who writes extensively about the weather described in Laura’s books.
July 25: Pamela Smith Hill, author of “Pioneer Girl: The Annotated Autobiography,” an award-winning Laura Ingalls Wilder biography.
