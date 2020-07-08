Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic bolstering services in Lake Crystal

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic is reintroducing medical services into Lake Crystal after the community has gone without them for years.
Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic (MCHC) is bringing a variety of medical-related services to Lake Crystal like a new pharmacy on Main Street - a commodity the community hasn’t had since 2007.
With many rural communities across the United States losing close access to some of even the most basic medical services because of closures, Madelia Hospital’s presence in Lake Crystal reintroduces some of those services.
“The last piece fo our puzzle was that primary care to get that holistic medicine,” said MCHC CEO Jeff Mengenhausen. “Partnering with Mankato Clinic is allowing us to do that to take over operations of their clinic and truly provide that full spectrum of health care within Lake Crystal.”
With Madelia Hospital also assuming ownership of Lake Crystal Clinic in August under a partnership with Mankato Clinic a whole web of services opens up to patients like lab, radiology and surgery services.
“So by adding this access that access here, instead of having (patients) having to drive to Mankato for everything they can keep it right here in their local community and provide that better access to everything they need,” said Mengenhausen. “They don’t have to leave their rural community.”
Medical providers from Madelia are also splitting their time between Lake Crystal and Madelia saving some people from driving long distances.
“We are known for being in the top 20 critical access hospitals in the country for patient experience, so we’re going to take that experience and that access and bring it right here to Lake Crystal to provide that whole picture of healthcare,” said Mengenhausen. “The way I view it is one rural community helping out another rural community to provide that true, great quality healthcare.”
Madelia Community Hospital and Clinic also plans to break ground on a new ambulance service in August.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.