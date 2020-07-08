Mankato’s mask mandate: What are the consequences?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mankato’s mask requirement goes into effect in less than 48 hours.
While the Mankato City Council stresses its more about education than enforcement for the first violation, the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office says it is ready to respond if noncompliance continues and citations are issued for individuals and businesses.
“It’s a case-by-case basis. If there is an ordinance violation we have already requested the process to start with the Department of Public Safety filling out the necessary forms that we will sign off on to submit to court administration to make this a payable offense, otherwise it is a mandatory court appearance. If the court does not accept this, the recommendation is $100 fine and there will be court costs added on top of that,” County Attorney Pat McDermott explained.
The ordinance goes into effect Friday and is scheduled to last through Sept. 5.
