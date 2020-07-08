Minnesota State claims No. 1 ranking in College Football America preseason poll

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks football team was ranked as the No. 1 team in the nation in College Football America Yearbook’s Division II Preseason Top-30 poll.
Despite a loss to West Florida in the 2019 NCAA Division II Championship game, the Mavericks were able to edge the Argonauts in the preseason rankings.
Minnesota State finished the 2019 campaign with a final record of 14-1, claiming several single-season records in the process, including points scored (712), rushing yards (4,246), rushing attempts (713), rushing touchdowns (59), total offense (7,766) all-purpose yards (9,063) and punt returns (44).
Other teams from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference to be ranked in College Football America Yearbook’s Preseason Top-30 includes No. 23 Sioux Falls and No. 29 Augustana.
MSU is scheduled to begin its 2020 season at Minnesota Duluth on Sept. 12.
The full rankings are included in the table below.
