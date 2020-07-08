Schools anxiously await guidelines for fall

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - School districts across the state are anxiously awaiting specific guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Education, as they prepare for three different scenarios for the fall.
State officials are expected to provide guidelines for schools by the end of this month. They’re meant to help teachers prepare for three scenarios: in-person learning, distance learning, and a hybrid model, which would blend the two. No matter which scenario they end up implementing, Mankato Area Public Schools Superintendent Paul Peterson acknowledges some back-tracking will be necessary.
“That will really be some focus areas for our instructional leaders which is we know that distance learning was helpful and continued to keep kids engaged but it is not a replication of in-person face to face learning in our schools. So we’re going to have to do some addressing of those gaps which we know typically always happen in summers and now have a little more of that as we were distance learning in April and May,” says Peterson.
Peterson says while the best-case scenario is having kids safely return to school in the fall, it will ultimately depend on which direction the pandemic chooses to go.
