Test site for COVID-19 set up in St. James in response to uptick in Watonwan County coronavirus cases

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Free coronavirus testing is available in St. James Wednesday, open to everyone with no insurance necessary.
Testing is available at Saint James High School from noon to 7 p.m.
This comes as a response to a recent uptick in coronavirus cases in Watonwan County and the Minnesota Department of Health offering its assistance.
Currently there are 240 cases of coronavirus in Watonwan County.
The testing site has capacity for more than 800 tests. Pre-registration is available in the morning, but can also be done on site.
“This is a test that does not go all the way up your nose, it’s just part way up your nose and it’s safe. We have taken every precaution that is available to us to make this a ‘touchless’ experience for any participants that come in and with the pre-registration we can move them in an out within four to five minutes,” said Watonwan County Human Services director, Naomi Ochsendorf.
Test results are provided within 72 hours and a link to the preregistration can be found here.
