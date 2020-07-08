U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announces new rules for international students taking online classes

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, announced this week that international students whose universities move to online-only classes next semester must transfer or leave the U.S.
According to a news release, non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.
The release goes on to say the U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in these schools or programs for the fall semester and U.S. Customs and Border Protection won’t allow these students to enter the country.
International students, like Dolly Baruah, who is getting her master’s degree at Minnesota State University, Mankato, are reacting to the announcement.
“But this new ruling has put students at so much risk of deportation and secondly, the risk of getting infected with the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s totally racism against international students,” she said.
Baruah is also an advocate for the Remember Me Too movement, which aims to fight for the rights of international students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is not the first time that the international students are facing discrimination. Due to COVID-19, students have lost jobs and are facing unemployment, homelessness and food insecurity,” she said.
The announcement comes as many schools are deciding how to operate next semester amid the pandemic.
The news release states that non-immigrant F-1 students attending schools using a hybrid model of learning will be allowed to take more than one class or three credit hours online.
That’s the case for MSU, Mankato, where over 1,000 international students are expected to return in the fall.
The university responded to the announcement stating that they were disappointed.
“But continue to be committed to our international education and to our international students,” said Anne Dahlman, Interim Dean of Global Education.
The announcement also says schools would need to update their information within 10 days of the change if they begin the fall semester with in-person classes but are later required to switch to only online classes.
“And should the situation get even worse, we absolutely will be advocating for a best model for our students,” Dahlman said.
Baruah said she plans to meet with the school Wednesday to talk about what comes next.
“Just once come and stand in our shoes, and understand the situation, what difficulties we are going through,” she said.
