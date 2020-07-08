Waseca County Sheriff Deputy Josh Langr returns to duty

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Waseca County Sheriff Deputy Josh Langr returns to service after being critically injured last October.
The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office says Langr will be on modified duty until he is fully recovered.
Deputy Langr was responding to a fatal accident on October 24, 2019, when he came into contact with a downed powerline. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office says Langr has remained positive throughout the whole process and is excited to return to patrol duty.
